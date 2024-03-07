Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $266.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.39. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,077 shares of company stock worth $106,854,095. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.