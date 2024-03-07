W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 72.50%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 8.2 %

WTI stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.55. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

