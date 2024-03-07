Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of XPOF opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $663.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,849,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

