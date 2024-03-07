Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $91,760,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $784,938. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.