10,228 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

