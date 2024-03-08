10,508 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE NJR opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

