1,053 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.16. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

