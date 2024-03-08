11,359 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

