136,100 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,410,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after buying an additional 1,239,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Takeda Pharmaceutical

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $14.86 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.