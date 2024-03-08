1,412,500 Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,412,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Denison Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denison Mines by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,195 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,997 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,675 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.