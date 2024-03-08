15,745 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

