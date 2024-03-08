17,362 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Mariner LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,855,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,823,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.56 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.