20,857 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after buying an additional 76,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144 in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.