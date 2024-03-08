21,655 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 233.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 94,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.