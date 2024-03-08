21,655 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

