3,333 Shares in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 88.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $129.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $160.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $787.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The credit services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $52,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

