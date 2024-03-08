33,431 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $23,900,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,716,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

