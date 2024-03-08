3,940 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

SUI stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $143.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.