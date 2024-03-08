5,231 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

SNY stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

