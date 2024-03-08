5,264 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $96.11 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

