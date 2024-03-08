5,490 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

PVH Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $135.50 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.