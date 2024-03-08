61,641 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 179,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750 in the last ninety days. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.