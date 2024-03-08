61,641 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

PRDO opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

