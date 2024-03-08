78,508 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 78,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,333,426 shares of company stock valued at $391,560,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.