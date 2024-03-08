7,964 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 167.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after buying an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $37.88 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

