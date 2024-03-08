Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,529,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,829 shares.The stock last traded at $136.05 and had previously closed at $139.95.

The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ANF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.