Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Shares Up 2.1%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.66 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.66 ($0.10). 431,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 266,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Abingdon Health Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The company has a market cap of £9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.79.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests in the field of fertility, health and well-being, infectious diseases, and drug testing; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, are nucleic acid lateral flow tests, which are used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2, as well as plant health tests; and nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays.

