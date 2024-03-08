Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Absci alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABSI

Absci Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity at Absci

ABSI stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.35. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.40.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Absci by 1,314.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Absci in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.