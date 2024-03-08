Academy Sports and Outdoors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,693 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average daily volume of 4,162 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

