Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

