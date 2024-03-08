ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $31.19. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACM Research shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 320,399 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000 over the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

