ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

