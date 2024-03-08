ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,776 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 76,825 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,712,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,112,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $97,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,957,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 907,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of ADT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.