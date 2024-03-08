Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.78 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

