Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,258 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,258 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.