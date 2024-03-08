Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,470 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,627,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $781,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 339.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 53,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AKR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.97%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

