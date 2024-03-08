Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,053 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

