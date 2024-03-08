Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,633 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -80.81%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

