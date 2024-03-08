Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,821,000 after buying an additional 1,137,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fluor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,627,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,969,000 after purchasing an additional 378,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.