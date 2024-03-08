Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 223,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

