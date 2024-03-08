Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 33.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 248,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,534,000.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
PHT opened at $7.46 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.