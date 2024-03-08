Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Repligen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $198.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.64, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

