Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,090.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

