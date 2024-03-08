Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

