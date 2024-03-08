Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

