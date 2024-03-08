Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 69.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,886,000 after purchasing an additional 793,742 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 141,588 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 155,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 207,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,792,459 shares of company stock worth $316,770,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

