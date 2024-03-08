Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $46,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

OXY opened at $61.04 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

