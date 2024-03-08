Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,321 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HCSG opened at $12.68 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $932.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

