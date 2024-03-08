Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,047.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $854.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.99. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James lifted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

