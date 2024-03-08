Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $9,692,136. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $253.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

